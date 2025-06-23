At least 6 killed in Kyiv by Russian drone, missile strikes on Ukraine, mayor says

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko visit the site of an apartment building hit during Russian drone and missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 23, 2025.

LONDON -- At least six people were killed and 22 injured in Kyiv overnight as Russian drone and missile attacks again rocked Ukraine's capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said early on Monday, describing Moscow's latest attack as "terrible."

Most casualties came from a single strike on a residential building in Kyiv's northwestern Shevchenkivskyi district, Klitschko said in a post to Telegram, alongside which he published a video from the impact site showing extensive damage to nearby apartment blocks.

Ukraine's air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched 352 drones and 16 missiles into the country overnight, with Kyiv the primary target. Of those, the air force said 339 drones and 15 missiles were shot down or otherwise neutralized.

Direct hits were reported in six locations, the air force said, with falling debris reported in 25 locations.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko visit the site of an apartment building hit during Russian drone and missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 23, 2025. Thomas Peter/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a statement on Telegram condemning the "cynical strike," which he said included the use of North Korean ballistic missiles.

Noting Russia's condemnation of recent Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran, Zelenskyy said Moscow remains "silent" on its own ongoing bombardment of Ukrainian cities using Iranian-supplied attack drones.

"A significant part of the drones and missiles were shot down by our sky defenders," Zelenskyy wrote. "But not all. And everyone in countries close to Russia, Iran and North Korea should think about whether they will be able to protect lives there if this coalition of killers persists and continues to spread terror."

The Ukrainian president will visit the U.K. on Monday, as British leaders prepare for the NATO summit in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy said that air defense capabilities will be among the topics to be discussed, capabilities he said "should become the basis for a much stronger joint defense."

"And we will also agree on new and strong steps to put pressure on Russia for this war and to stop the strikes," Zelenskyy wrote in his statement.

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces shot down 23 Ukrainian drones overnight.