The epicenter is located over 9 miles south of Fry, Greece.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Greece early Wednesday local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter is located over 9 miles south of Fry, Greece.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.