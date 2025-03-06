7 injured by 'abnormally' dropped bombs during South Korean military drill
Annual U.S.-South Korea joint exercise are scheduled to begin this month.
SEOUL -- Seven people were injured in an accident in which bombs were "abnormally" dropped by a South Korean fighter jet during an exercise on Thursday, the country's military officials said.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry confirmed that eight MK-82 bombs were dropped from an aircraft during a live-fire exercise that took place in the Nogok-ri area of Pocheon, a city that sits between Seoul and the Demilitarized Zone, the fortified border with North Korea.
The ministry confirmed that the training is associated with the annual U.S.-South Korea joint exercises, which are known as "Freedom Shield" and are scheduled to begin March 10.
The fire department said seven people were injured -- three with major injuries and four with minor injuries. They are now being treated at a hospital, officials said.
Two residential buildings, a religious service building and a cargo truck were reportedly damage due to the accident as well.
The Korean Air Force said it is investigating the details of the accident and will do its best to compensate for the damage.