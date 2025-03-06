7 injured by 'abnormally' dropped bombs during South Korean military drill

A forensic officer walks near damaged buildings after South Korea's Air Force said that MK-82 bombs fell from a KF-16 jet outside the shooting range during joint live-fire exercises near the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea, March 6, 2025.

A forensic officer walks near damaged buildings after South Korea's Air Force said that MK-82 bombs fell from a KF-16 jet outside the shooting range during joint live-fire exercises near the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea, March 6, 2025.

A forensic officer walks near damaged buildings after South Korea's Air Force said that MK-82 bombs fell from a KF-16 jet outside the shooting range during joint live-fire exercises near the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea, March 6, 2025.

A forensic officer walks near damaged buildings after South Korea's Air Force said that MK-82 bombs fell from a KF-16 jet outside the shooting range during joint live-fire exercises near the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea, March 6, 2025.

SEOUL -- Seven people were injured in an accident in which bombs were "abnormally" dropped by a South Korean fighter jet during an exercise on Thursday, the country's military officials said.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry confirmed that eight MK-82 bombs were dropped from an aircraft during a live-fire exercise that took place in the Nogok-ri area of Pocheon, a city that sits between Seoul and the Demilitarized Zone, the fortified border with North Korea.

South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets deploy flares during a joint live-fire drill in South Korea near the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon on March 6, 2025. YONHAP/AFP via Getty Images

The ministry confirmed that the training is associated with the annual U.S.-South Korea joint exercises, which are known as "Freedom Shield" and are scheduled to begin March 10.

The fire department said seven people were injured -- three with major injuries and four with minor injuries. They are now being treated at a hospital, officials said.

A forensic officer walks near damaged buildings after South Korea's Air Force said that MK-82 bombs fell from a KF-16 jet outside the shooting range during joint live-fire exercises near the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas in Pocheon, South Korea, March 6, 2025. Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

Two residential buildings, a religious service building and a cargo truck were reportedly damage due to the accident as well.

The Korean Air Force said it is investigating the details of the accident and will do its best to compensate for the damage.