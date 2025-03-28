7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Southeast Asia

The USGS says the epicenter of the quake was in Mandalay, Myanmar.

LONDON -- An earthquake with a 7.7 magnitude has rocked Southeast Asia on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS is reporting the epicenter of the quake was in Mandalay, Myanmar, but reports are emerging of the quake being felt as far south as Bangkok in Thailand.

Alarms reportedly went off in buildings across the Thai capital city when the earthquake hit around 1:30 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

