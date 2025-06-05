An analysis by experts suggests at least 11 Russian aircraft were destroyed.

Aftermath of Ukraine drone strike on Russian airfields shown in satellite imagery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to journalists during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 4, 2025.

An analysis by multiple experts of new video and satellite images suggests that at least 11 Russian bomber aircraft and one large transport plane were badly damaged or destroyed in Ukraine's drone attack on Sunday.

Video released on Wednesday by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) gives more details on the attack, the full extent of which has been unclear.

Ukraine's government said over 40 aircraft were destroyed in an attack on at least four air bases on Monday.

On Wednesday, two United States officials said around 10 planes had been destroyed and a total of around 20 were targeted in the attack.

The video from the SBU released Wednesday opens with a view of the Olenya air base with multiple drones landing on Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers and an An-12 transport plane. Explosions from other drones and burning planes can be seen in some of the clips.

At Olenya, according to the defense intelligence firm Janes, a company using open-source information to provide intelligence, four Tu-95 bombers and one An-12 were destroyed. Janes said they based their analysis on video and multiple satellite images.

Analysts with the private intelligence firm MAIAR wrote in a report, provided to ABC News, that no significant damage was visible at the base and that imagery suggested eight A-50s remained in the same position as seen in earlier images.

Two A-50 aircraft are seen at Russia's Ivanovo air base in a video posted by SBU on June 4.

Satellite imagery over Ivanovo Air Base captured on June 2 does not show any damaged planes. Planet Labs PBC

After the appearance of the A-50s in the video from Ukraine's SBU released Wednesday, a series of clips shows drones landing on and around large airplanes at Russia's Dyagilevo air base.

Scorch marks on the ground suggested Russia's Dyagilevo air base was likely targeted in the attack, according to Janes, but there was no visible evidence of damage to aircraft there.

A satellite image of Dyagilevo Air Base captured on June 2 shows scorch marks, however, no destroyed planes are visible. Planet Labs PBC

MAIAR's analysts also pointed to ground scarring near areas where aircraft had been stored.

After reviewing the SBU's video, the open-source intelligence analyst Brady Africk told ABC News the video pointed to evidence of damage to at least one Tu-22.

According to Africk, a damaged Tu-22 bomber is seen at Russia's Dyagilevo air base.

The video from Ukraine's SBU closes with a series of clips from the Belaya air base, where several smoke plumes and fires are seen as drones target multiple planes.

An annotated image of the Belaya Air Base, captured on June 4, shows the 7 destroyed planes. Planet Labs PBC

There, the wreckage of three Tu-95 and four Tu-22 bombers could be seen in a June 4 image from Planet Labs, according to an analysis by Janes.

MAIAR's analysts reached the same conclusion, highlighting evidence in the satellite imagery of ground scarring and burned grass in two areas of the base.

Africk, the open-source intelligence analyst, told ABC News that destroyed Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers could be seen at the base.

Both types of bombers have been used in long-range strikes on Ukraine, Africk told ABC News.