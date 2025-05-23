Aid trucks looted in southern Gaza as famine looms due to blockade: UN

Supplies provided by the World Food Programme on a truck carrying aid at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, before going into Gaza, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, May 22, 2025.

Supplies provided by the World Food Programme on a truck carrying aid at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, before going into Gaza, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, May 22, 2025.

Supplies provided by the World Food Programme on a truck carrying aid at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, before going into Gaza, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, May 22, 2025.

Supplies provided by the World Food Programme on a truck carrying aid at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, before going into Gaza, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, May 22, 2025.

More than a dozen World Food Programme trucks were looted in southern Gaza late Thursday as 2 million people in the Strip face "extreme hunger and famine without immediate action," the aid group said.

The organization said 15 trucks were looted "while en route to WFP-supported bakeries." The WFP, which is part of the United Nations, did not say who looted the trucks.

Supplies provided by the World Food Programme on a truck carrying aid at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, before going into Gaza, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, May 22, 2025. Ammar Awad/Reuters

"These trucks were transporting critical food supplies for hungry populations waiting anxiously for assistance. Hunger, desperation, and anxiety over whether more food aid is coming, is contributing to rising insecurity," the WFP said in a statement.

"Hunger, desperation, and anxiety over whether more food aid is coming, is contributing to rising insecurity," the WFP continued. "We need support from the Israeli authorities to get far greater volumes of food assistance into Gaza faster, more consistently, and transported along safer routes, as was done during the ceasefire."

Palestinians, most of them children, queue in front of a hot meal distribution truck, at a displacement camp near Gaza City's port on May 22, 2025. Omar Al-qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

The looting came just days after the Israeli government ended the blockade as a part of a three-phase plan to start getting more aid into Gaza. Aid trucks started slowly re-entering Gaza in the past two days, according to the U.N. and the Gaza Government Media Office.

An Israeli blockade on food and aid entering Gaza has been in place since March 2.

"WFP cannot safely operate under a distribution system that limits the number of bakeries and sites where Gaza’s population can access food. WFP and its partners must also be allowed to distribute food parcels directly to families -- the most effective way to prevent widespread starvation," the WFP said.

The Israeli blockage on humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip has caused widespread malnutrition and conditions likely to lead to famine, according to the U.N. and other international aid organizations.

One in five people in Gaza, about 500,000 people, faces starvation, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification platform said on May 12, according to the U.N.

Palestinians wait to receive cooked food distributed at a community kitchen in the Muwasi area of Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, May 23, 2025. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Palestinians queue for a hot meal at a charity kitchen run by the United Nation's World Food Programme (WFP) at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, April 26, 2025. Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli government is working with the U.S. to set up aid distribution points in southern and central Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday. But the plan faces criticism from established aid organizations that have been operating inside of Gaza for the past 19 months.

"We will not take part in any scheme that fails to respect international law and the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement about the U.S.-Israeli deal.

The Israeli-American system for distributing aid in Gaza is set to begin on Monday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.