Air defense activates in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid reports of strikes in Chernihiv

There are reports that a "building was hit," in Chernihiv, officials said.

June 5, 2025, 6:37 PM

Air defense has been activated in Kyiv amid reports of airstrikes targeting Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, ABC News confirmed.

Kyiv's mayor said Russian drones are "entering the city" in a post on Telegram. He urged people to "stay in shelters" and said medics were "heading to the scene" in the post.

This comes amid preliminary reports that a "high-rise building was hit" in Chernihiv, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmitry Bryzhynskyi wrote in a post on Telegram.

"The city is currently under attack," Bryzhynskyi wrote in the post, originally written in Ukrainian.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

