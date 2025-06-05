Air defense activates in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid reports of strikes in Chernihiv
There are reports that a "building was hit," in Chernihiv, officials said.
ByABC NEWS
June 5, 2025, 6:37 PM
Air defense has been activated in Kyiv amid reports of airstrikes targeting Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, ABC News confirmed.
Kyiv's mayor said Russian drones are "entering the city" in a post on Telegram. He urged people to "stay in shelters" and said medics were "heading to the scene" in the post.
This comes amid preliminary reports that a "high-rise building was hit" in Chernihiv, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmitry Bryzhynskyi wrote in a post on Telegram.
"The city is currently under attack," Bryzhynskyi wrote in the post, originally written in Ukrainian.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.