There are reports that a "building was hit," in Chernihiv, officials said.

Air defense activates in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid reports of strikes in Chernihiv

Fire following Russia's drone attack in the Pryluky, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, June 5, 2025.

Air defense has been activated in Kyiv amid reports of airstrikes targeting Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine, ABC News confirmed.

Kyiv's mayor said Russian drones are "entering the city" in a post on Telegram. He urged people to "stay in shelters" and said medics were "heading to the scene" in the post.

This comes amid preliminary reports that a "high-rise building was hit" in Chernihiv, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmitry Bryzhynskyi wrote in a post on Telegram.

"The city is currently under attack," Bryzhynskyi wrote in the post, originally written in Ukrainian.

