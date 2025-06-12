Air India plane crashes en route to United Kingdom

Flight AI171 was operating from Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, Air India said.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

LONDON and DELHI -- An Air India airliner en route to the United Kingdom from India crashed in an area near the Ahmedabad airport, local officials and the airline said.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025," the airline said in a statement posted on social media.

The plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner said Thursday.

The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Thursday the Air India plane "fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter," immediately after it departed from the airport.

"Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the Directorate General said in the statement.

The Indian Civil Aviation Minister said he has "directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action," to respond to the crash.

"Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," the minister added.

The airline said it was "ascertaining the details" of the incident.

Air India flight was scheduled to fly from Ahmedabad International Airport to London Gatwick Airport, according to FlightRadar24, a tracking site. It had been scheduled to depart at 9:50 a.m. local time, with a scheduled arrival time in London at 18:25 p.m. local time.

The captain had 8,200 hours of experience and the copilot had 1,100 hours of flying experience, the Directorate General added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti, Ellie Kaufman and Clara Mcmichael contributed to this report.