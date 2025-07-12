American killed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, family says

A 20-year-old American from Florida was allegedly beaten to death by Israeli settlers while visiting his family in the West Bank, according to Palestinian health officials and his family.

Sayfollah "Saif" Musallet was killed in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank.

A second man was also shot dead in the attacks, according to the health ministry.

Musallet was trying to protect his family's land from Israeli settlers, who surrounded him for over three hours, blocking the ambulance from reaching him, according to his family. He died before making it to the hospital, they said.

A section of a fence built by Israeli forces is seen surrounding the West Bank village of Sinjil, July 9, 2025. Leo Correa/AP

He is the fifth American killed in the West Bank since the war between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 7, 2023, when 1,200 Israelis were killed in a Hamas-led terrorist attack on southern Israel.

Musallet was born in Florida, lived in Tampa, and ran a business there, according to his family. He had traveled to the West Bank on June 4, they said.

"He was a kind, hard-working, and deeply-respected young man, working to build his dreams. Saif built a successful business in Tampa and was known for his generosity, ambition, and connection to his Palestinian heritage," his family said in a statement.

An Israeli settlers outpost is seen on area next to the West Bank village of Sinjil , July 9, 2025. Leo Correa/AP

The Israel Defense Forces said it was "aware of reports regarding a Palestinian civilian killed and a number of injured Palestinians as a result of the confrontation, and they are being looked into by the ISA and Israel Police."

The IDF said rocks were thrown at Israeli settlers adjacent to Sinjil, causing light injuries.

"Shortly after, a violent confrontation developed in the area involving Palestinians and Israeli civilians, which included vandalism of Palestinian property, arson, physical clashes, and rock hurling," the IDF said.

Concrete blocks placed by Israeli soldiers after October 7, 2023, according to local residents, are seen at one of the entrances of the village, impeding access for Palestinians in the West Bank village of Sinjil, July 9, 2025. Leo Correa/AP

Musallet's family is demanding "the U.S. State Department lead an immediate investigation and hold the Israeli settlers who killed Musallet accountable for their crimes."

"This is an unimaginable nightmare and injustice that no family should ever have to face," the family said in a statement.

The family said they demand "justice."

Palestinians rush up a hill next to fires as they try to chase off Israeli settlers in the village of Sinjil, in the occupied West Bank on July 4, 2025. John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images

"We are devastated that our beloved Sayfollah Musallet (nicknamed Saif) was brutally beaten to death by Israeli settlers while he was protecting his family’s land from settlers who were attempting to steal it," his family said.

ABC News has reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Friday it was aware of the incident, but that the department had no further comment "out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones" of the reported victim.

Four other Americans have been killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023. Tawfic Abdel Jabbar, 17, was killed on Jan. 19, 2024; Mohammad Alkhdour, 17, was killed on Feb. 10, 2024; Aysenur Eygi, 26, was killed on Sept. 6, 2024; and Amer Rabee, 14, was killed on April 6, 2025.