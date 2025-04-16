American missionary rescued after alleged abduction in South Africa, police say

Police have not yet identified the rescued American by name.

LONDON and PRETORIA -- An American missionary who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint during a church service in South Africa last Thursday evening was rescued in "a high-intensity shootout" several days later, South African police said Wednesday.

Three unidentified suspects were killed during Tuesday's operation, which was led by the South African Police Service's elite Hawks unit, according to a statement from spokesman Lt. Col. Avele Fumba.

Investigators discovered that the abducted U.S. citizen, believed to be a pastor at a church in the South African port city of Gqeberha, was being held at a safe house there, Fumba said. As officers approached the house on Tuesday, suspects inside a vehicle opened fire on law enforcement and attempted to flee the scene, Fumba said, "leading to a high-intensity shootout in which three unidentified suspects were fatally wounded."

"The victim was found inside the same vehicle from which the suspects had launched their attack," Fumba added. "Miraculously unharmed, he was immediately assessed by medical personnel and is currently in an excellent condition."

Police have not yet identified the rescued American by name. The investigation remains ongoing, according to Fumba.

