Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak had minor stroke in Mexico while attending World Business Forum

Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, had a minor stroke while attending the World Business Forum in Mexico City on Wednesday, he confirmed to ABC News.

Wozniak said he felt dizzy in the morning while working on his computer, then had some vertigo and couldn't walk. He then went to the hospital, where they took an MRI showing he had a "minor but real stroke," he said via text message to ABC News.

He is no longer in the hospital and is "flying home" to the United States now, he said.

Wozniak was set to speak on the "digital future" at the World Business Forum on Wednesday afternoon in Mexico City but did not speak because he became ill.