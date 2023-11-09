Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak had minor stroke in Mexico while attending World Business Forum

Steve Wozniak told ABC News he's "flying home" to the United States.

ByAnne Laurent
November 9, 2023, 2:40 PM

Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, had a minor stroke while attending the World Business Forum in Mexico City on Wednesday, he confirmed to ABC News.

Wozniak said he felt dizzy in the morning while working on his computer, then had some vertigo and couldn't walk. He then went to the hospital, where they took an MRI showing he had a "minor but real stroke," he said via text message to ABC News.

PHOTO: Steve Wozniak addresses students as the keynote speaker at the University of California, Berkeley's commencement ceremony on May 13, 2023 in Berkeley.
Steve Wozniak addresses students as the keynote speaker at the University of California, Berkeley's commencement ceremony on May 13, 2023 in Berkeley.
Dana Jacobs/Getty Images, FILE

He is no longer in the hospital and is "flying home" to the United States now, he said.

Wozniak was set to speak on the "digital future" at the World Business Forum on Wednesday afternoon in Mexico City but did not speak because he became ill.

PHOTO: In this April 24, 1984 file photo, Steve Jobs, left, chairman of Apple Computers, John Sculley, center, president and CEO, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, unveil the new Apple IIc computer in San Francisco.
In this April 24, 1984 file photo, Steve Jobs, left, chairman of Apple Computers, John Sculley, center, president and CEO, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, unveil the new Apple IIc computer in San Francisco.
Sal Veder/AP, FILE

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events