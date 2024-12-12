Austin Tice's parents say they are 'hopeful' as US works to find their kidnapped son

The parents of Austin Tice, the American freelance journalist and Marine Corps veteran who was kidnapped while reporting in Syria more than a decade ago, spoke out in an interview with ABC News Live on Thursday as the U.S. works to uncover their son's whereabouts after the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad's authoritarian regime.

Debra and Marc Tice told ABC News' Linsey Davis they are "hopeful" that their son will be back home soon.

Freelance journalist Austin Tice went missing in Syria in 2012 and has not been heard from since. Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, FILE

"We're feeling very hopeful. You know, we're making sure that our arms are warmed up to get a big hug," Debra Tice said in the interview. "And we're we're just we're waiting and not exactly on pins and needles, but just very expectantly."

Mare Tice suggested that this is most hope they've had since their son disappeared in August 2012.

"We've always had hope and always been confident that our son's alive and is going to come home to us," he said. "But this is different and it feels much more immediate and much more promising than any time in memory."