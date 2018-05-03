French President Emmanuel Macron’s reference Wednesday to the Australian prime minister’s wife as “delicious” raised eyebrows far and wide but generated more levity than ill-will.

Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph mocked the French president on its front page using a picture of Macron with his head replaced by that of Warner Bros.’ cartoon character Pepe Le Pew, the French skunk on a never-ending search for love.

The French-speaking Macron today acknowledged his clumsy handling of English but defended his rationale. “There is not a European leader who gives all his speeches in English,” he told reporters before leaving Australia for the French South Pacific island of New Caledonia. “It’s very important for France’s image and it’s very appreciated.”

Rick Rycroft/AP

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, speaking to reporters today, appeared to take no offense.

"Lucy was very flattered," Turnbull said of his wife’s reaction. "She's asked me to say that she found the president's compliment as charming as it was memorable.”

He added: "President Macron charmed Australia. He certainly charmed all of us, all the Turnbulls. Mrs. Turnbull is both flattered and charmed as we all are."

At the end of a joint news conference with the Australian prime minister Wednesday, Macron turned to thank his hosts for their hospitality. “I want to thank you for your welcome, you and your delicious wife for the warm welcome,” Macron said.

The French term “délicieux” means “delicious,” but can also mean “delightful” or “charming” when describing a person.

The faux pas showed how difficult and risky it can be to communicate in a foreign language during diplomatic talks.