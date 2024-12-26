At least 38 people were killed after the plane crashed in Kazakhstan.

Russian anti-aircraft system may have struck Azerbaijan plane that crashed: US official

There are early indications that a Russian anti-aircraft system may have struck the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan, killing dozens, a U.S. official told ABC News.

There is new evidence that the passenger plane may have been shot down by a Russian surface-to-air missile from a Pantsir-S1 system, a high-level Azeri government source told ABC News.

A drone view shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, Dec. 25, 2024. Azamat Sarsenbayev/Reuters

If Russia did indeed strike the Azerbaijan plane, the U.S. official said it would be yet another example of Russia’s recklessness in the war with Ukraine. The plane was flying over an area where Moscow’s air defense has battled Ukrainian drones recently.

The White House referred ABC News to officials in the region as the investigation continues.

At least 38 people are dead and 29 others injured after the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger aircraft crashed near Kazakhstan's Aktau Airport on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations told ABC News.

Many of the 29 survivors were hospitalized, including two children, the spokesperson said.

The aircraft was flying from Baku in Azerbaijan to Grozny in Russia when it crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan, the spokesperson said. The flight had been rerouted to Aktau due to fog in Grozny, Russian news agencies reported.

Damage to the wreckage of an Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer passenger plane that crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan December 25, 2024, is seen in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. Social Media via Reuters

The prosecutor general's office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case regarding the facts of the crash, officials announced during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Currently, the investigation process is ongoing in cooperation with the prosecutor's office of Kazakhstan. All versions are being explored in the criminal case," Farid Huseynov, a spokesperson for Azerbaijan Airlines, said.

Aviation authorities from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia are collaborating to determine the exact cause of the crash, a spokesperson for Kazakhstan's ministry of emergency situations said.

Emergency specialists work at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, Dec. 25, 2024. Kazakhstan Emergencies Ministry via Reuters

The plane was carrying 69 people: 64 passengers and five crew members. Based on preliminary data, the passengers included 37 Azerbaijani citizens, six from Kazakhstan, three from Kyrgyzstan and 16 from Russia, officials said.

Embraer, the aircraft manufacturer, released a statement about the crash, saying, "We are closely monitoring the situation, and we remain fully committed to supporting the relevant authorities."

ABC News' Dragana Jovanovic and David Brennan contributed to this report.