Oded Lifshitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children will be returned to Israel.

Bodies of 4 hostages, including Bibas family, to be released by Hamas

Hamas is set to release the bodies of four hostages -- including members of the Bibas family -- on Thursday as the first phase of its ceasefire agreement with Israel continues.

Israel and Hamas have confirmed the names of the four bodies that are set to be returned to Israel Thursday: Oded Lifshitz, a journalist and peace activist and Shiri Bibas and her two children -- Ariel and Kfir Bibas. Once the bodies are back in Israel, the Israeli officials will conduct forensic analysis to confirm the identities of the bodies.

Kfir Bibas was 8 1/2 months old when he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 -- the youngest of the 251 hostages taken on the day the group carried out its terror attack on Israel -- the worst in the country's history. In the ensuing war, more than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Shiri Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Hostages Family Forum via AP

This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Kfir Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Hostages Family Forum via AP

Oded Lifshitz’s wife, Yocheved, was among the first few hostages released during the first ceasefire agreement in November 2023. Sixty-nine hostages remain in Gaza after Thursday's release.

"At this difficult time, our hearts go out to the grieving families," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

The Hostage Families Forum called for the second stage of the three-stage ceasefire to proceed, saying there is "no time to waste." In the second phase of the ceasefire agreement -- which should last 42 days -- Israel is to completely withdraw its forces from the Gaza Strip. Hamas and Israel also agreed to a permanent cessation of all military operations and hostilities before all remaining Israeli hostages, civilians and soldiers are released by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Ariel Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Hostages Family Forum via AP

This undated photo provided by Hostage's Family Forum shows Israeli hostage Oded Lifshitz who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Hostage's Family Forum via AP

"We received the heart-shattering news that Shiri Bibas, her children Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz are no longer with us. This news cuts like a knife through our hearts, the families’ hearts and the hearts of people all over the world," the families of the hostages said in a statement Wednesday.

"We grieve not only for them, but for the other precious lives lost, including four more deceased hostages who will be returned next week," families of hostages said.

Six other hostages are expected to be released on Saturday and four more bodies will be returned to Israel next week. The hostages who will be released on Saturday have been identified as Eliya Cohen, 27; Tal Shoham, 40; Omer Shem Tov, 22; Omer Wenkrat, 23; Hisham Al-Sayed, 36; and Avera Mengistu, 39, according to Israeli officials and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Members of the Nijim family hang laundry on the ruins of their house, amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Feb. 18, 2025. Jehad Alshrafi/AP

People walk amid the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Feb. 18, 2025. Jehad Alshrafi/AP

Negotiations to set the terms for the second phase of the ceasefire have not started, but mediators are pushing to have talks begin as soon as possible to allow enough time for discussion before the second phase is expected to begin (the first phase is expected to last 42 days), Qatar's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Hamas has accused Israel of avoiding negotiations and says it's ready to negotiate.

Last week, Hamas threatened to not release hostages over the weekend, saying Israel was not holding up its end of the ceasefire by delaying the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

Hamas later said the exchange would take place as planned and released three hostages this past Saturday.