Bomb kills 2, injures 10 on tour bus near Egyptian pyramids: Officials

Dec 28, 2018, 1:19 PM ET
PHOTO: Police officers inspect a scene of a bus blast in Giza, Egypt, Dec. 28, 2018.PlayAmr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters
Two people were killed and 10 more were injured in an attack on a tour bus near the pyramids, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said Friday.

The bus, which was carrying 14 Vietnamese tourists, passed by a wall in which the bomb was hidden at around 6 p.m. local time, officials said. Two Egyptians -- the driver and the tour guide -- were among those injured.

The attack occurred on a road near the Giza pyramids.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Kirit Radia contributed to this report.

