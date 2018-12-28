Bomb kills 2, injures 10 on tour bus near Egyptian pyramids: Officials

Two people were killed and 10 more were injured in an attack on a tour bus near the pyramids, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said Friday.

The bus, which was carrying 14 Vietnamese tourists, passed by a wall in which the bomb was hidden at around 6 p.m. local time, officials said. Two Egyptians -- the driver and the tour guide -- were among those injured.

The attack occurred on a road near the Giza pyramids.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Kirit Radia contributed to this report.