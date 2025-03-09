Mark Carney named as Canada's prime minister-elect amid US trade war

Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks after he won the race to become leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party and will succeed Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Mar. 9, 2025.

Canada selected a new prime minister-elect on Sunday night, as Justin Trudeau's reign nears a close amid a trade war with the United States.

Canada's Liberal Party announced that Mark Carney was chosen to succeed Trudeau after party members voted in a nominating contest between four candidates.

In his acceptance speech, Carney addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada and the threat Trump has posed towards the country, calling the current events the "greatest crisis of our lifetimes."

Canada's Liberal Party leadership candidates, Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis stand together before participating in a French language debate in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Feb. 24, 2025. Evan Buhler/Reuters

"We didn't ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves, so the Americans, they should make no mistake, in trade as in hockey, Canada will win," Carney said.

Indirectly addressing Trump's calls to make Canada the 51st state of the U.S., Carney added, "America is not Canada, and Canada never, ever will be part of America in any way, shape or form."

Carney also criticized Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods and said he supports the retaliatory tariffs Canada has imposed on the U.S.

"Donald Trump has put, as we know, unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, on how we make a living, he's attacking Canadian workers, businesses and families... we cannot let him succeed and we won't," Carney said. "My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect."

Carney is expected to be sworn in sometime this week by the governor general of Canada, a representative in Canada of Britain's King Charles III.

The newly elected Liberal Party leader is expected to immediately call for an election as early as late April.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney speaks after being elected at the Liberal leadership announcement in Ottawa, Ontario, Mar. 9, 2025. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP

Trudeau, who was first elected prime minister in November 2015, announced on Jan. 6 his intention to resign as Liberal Party leader and prime minister once a new party leader is determined through what he said would be "a robust, nationwide, competitive process."

The candidates for prime minister included Chrystia Freedman, Canada's longtime deputy prime minister who, until December, served as Trudeau's finance minister; Frank Baylis, a businessman and former member of the House of Commons; Karina Gould, a member of Parliment, who served in Trudeau's Cabinet as minister of International Development and minister of Democratic Institutions; and Mark Carney, an economist who served as governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as members of Canada's Liberal Party gather to choose his successor, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Mar. 9, 2025. Blair Gable/Reuters

Heading into the vote, Carney, who has never held an elected office, had emerged as a front-runner.

Carney, who as governor of the Bank of Canada, is credited with helping to guide the country through the worst of the 2008 financial crisis as governor of the Bank of Canada. Carney has compared the comments of President Donald Trump, who has also threatened to make Canada the 51st U.S. state, to a villain in the Harry Potter series.

"When you think about what's at stake in these ridiculous, insulting comments of the president, of what we could be, I view this as the sort of Voldemort of comments," the 59-year-old Carney told supporters at an event in Winnipeg last month.

Trudeau initially said he would serve as prime minister until March 24. He will then be replaced by the new Liberal Party leader.

The Canadian Parliament was supposed to begin its new session of 2025 on Jan. 27, but Trudeau had asked the governor general to extend and not start a new session of Parliament until March 24.

"I'm a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. I care deeply about this country, and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians," Trudeau said when he announced his plans in early January to resign.

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak after Carney won the race to become leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Mar. 9, 2025. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

At the time, Trudeau said he believed his resignation would "bring the temperature down" and allow Parliament to reset and get back to work "for Canadians."

"Parliament needs a reset, I think, needs to calm down a bit and needs to get to work for Canadians," Trudeau said when answering reporters' questions following his announcement. "Removing me as the leader who will fight the next election for the party should decrease the polarization that we have right now."

Support for Trudeau's party has declined steadily for months, with the Liberals falling in early January to their lowest level of support in years, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Liberal Party of Canada leadership candidate Mark Carney addresses supporters in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. Jeff Mcintosh/AP

In recent days, Trudeau has emerged as the face of Canada in a trade war that erupted with the United States over 25% tariffs that Trump imposed on products from Canada.

Canada countered by imposing a 25% tariff on goods from the United States, including American orange juice, peanut butter, coffee, appliances, footwear, cosmetics, motorcycles, and certain pulp and paper products.

Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said a second wave of retaliatory tariffs would be suspended after Trump announced on Thursday that he is pausing for a month tariffs on some products from Canada and Mexico.