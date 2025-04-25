Car bomb kills senior Russian general in Moscow: Officials

Investigators are now at the site of the explosion, Russian officials confirmed.

LONDON -- A car bomb in Moscow has killed a senior Russian military officer, Russian officials said.

A statement from the Russian Investigative Committee said that “Lt. General Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy head of Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed in an explosion,” after an IED that was allegedly planted in a parked car detonated.

ABC News has seen video of the moment the parked vehicle explodes as a person can be seen walking toward the vehicle.

The footage is seemingly from a CCTV camera overlooking the parking lot of what appears to be an apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.