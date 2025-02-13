Police said the driver was detained at the scene.

'Around 20' hurt after car drives into pedestrians in Munich, police say

A police car attends the scene of an accident after a driver hit a group of people in Munich, Germany, Thursday Feb. 13, 2025.

LONDON -- Munich police said "around 20" people were injured after a "vehicle drove into a group of people" in the center of the city on Thursday morning.

"The driver was able to be secured on site and currently poses no further danger," police said in a post in German on social media.

Police said in an update that they didn't yet have info on the severity of the injuries.

Emergency services attend the scene of an accident after a driver hit a group of people in Munich, Germany, Thursday Feb. 13, 2025. Peter Kneffel/AP

Members of the emergengy services work at the scene where a car drove into a crowd in the southern German city of Munich on Feb. 13, 2025 leaving several people injured, police said. Michaela Stache/AFP via Getty Images

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Dachauer Street and Seidle Street in the heart of Munich, close to the city's central train station.

Police said a "major operation" was underway, urging residents to avoid the area in order to assist emergency responders.

A police car attends the scene of an accident after a driver hit a group of people in Munich, Germany, Thursday Feb. 13, 2025. Roland Freund/AP

Thursday’s vehicle crash came less than two months after a car plowed through a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing two people and injuring nearly 70 others, local officials said at the time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Helena Skinner contributed to this report.