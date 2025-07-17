Catholic church in Gaza damaged, priest injured, church says

"The circumstances of the incident are under review," the IDF said.

LONDON -- The Holy Family Church, a Catholic church in Gaza, was damaged on Thursday and its priest was injured along with several others, the parish said.

"Currently there are no fatalities confirmed," the parish said in a press release. "The church sustained damage."

Father Gabriel Romanelli was injured, said the church, which is the only Catholic parish in Gaza.

"The IDF is aware of reports regarding damage caused to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties at the scene," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. "The circumstances of the incident are under review."

Parish priest of the Church of the Holy Family, father Gabriele Romanelli, receives medical attention, after he suffered light leg injuries following an Israeli strike on the church, according to medics, at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, in this still image taken from a video July 17, 2025. Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

The IDF statement added, "The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

