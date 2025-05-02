Chimney that will signal new pope being installed in Sistine Chapel

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 02: Firefighters install a temporary chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel on May 02, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. The chimney used to communicate the choosing of a new Pope is erected on the roof of the Sistine Chapel today, ahead of Conclave beginning on the 7th May. Cardinals vote for their chosen candidate, and if there is no majority, the ballots are burnt with additives giving off black smoke. Once there is a majority, the votes are burnt without additives, giving off the white smoke signal that a new Pope is chosen.

LONDON -- Preparations for the papal conclave are ramping up at the Vatican on Friday as workers are beginning to install the ceremonial chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel that will signal to the world with white smoke when the 267th pope has been chosen.

Most of the world’s cardinals have already arrived in Vatican City where they have near daily meetings called general congregations in the period leading up to the conclave, a crucial time where they get to spend time together and know each other better as cardinals make speeches and discuss what it is exactly they want in the next pope.

Cardinals have not yet been sequestered, so many can be seen leaving their meetings and walking out onto St. Peter’s Square among the public, with some even posting on social media, like Cardinal Timothy Dolan from New York has been posting daily updates and giving people an inside look into the ancient traditions of the church.

In total, 133 cardinals will be voting during this conclave, the most electors ever, with 108 of them being appointed by Pope Francis. Ten are from the United States.

When conclave starts on Wednesday, all of the cardinals will take an oath of secrecy before beginning to vote twice daily, two times in the morning and two times in the evening, and will continue voting until two-thirds of the cardinals have agreed on a pope.

The ballots are burned after each vote and the smoke will emanate from the chimney that is being built on top of the Sistine Chapel. Black smoke means a majority has not been reached and the voting will continue. White smoke means a new holy leader of the Roman Catholic Church has been confirmed.

Many Vatican watchers are already publishing their lists of papabili -- cardinals who are favored to be the next pope -- and these lists are being heavily scrutinized as people consider if they are conservative, liberal, and even where they are from and what qualities they could bring to the church.

Ultimately, nobody really has any idea except for the 133 cardinals who are participating in the conclave. Beyond that, it truly is anyone’s guess.