The conclave to replace Pope Francis will begin Wednesday, May 7.

Conclave to replace Pope Francis to begin May 7, Vatican says

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

ROME and LONDON -- The conclave to replace Pope Francis will begin Wednesday, May 7, the Vatican said on Monday.

Cardinals will convene at the Vatican to begin a process of finding a new pope, who will become the Catholic Church's 267th leader.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.