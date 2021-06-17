'Cruella' movie sunglasses stolen from London eyewear store

The frames were due to be auctioned off for charity.

LONDON -- Sunglasses used in the movie "Cruella" were stolen in a late-night raid on a luxury eyewear store in London earlier this month, with CCTV footage showing the daring smash and grab.

The burglary was caught on camera at the Tom Davies eyewear store in London's Sloane Square. Among the pairs stolen were sunglasses used in the Disney movie "Cruella," which were due to be auctioned off for charity.

Local media reports say the hundreds of frames stolen had a total estimated value of almost $700,000.

However, the "Cruella" frames were expected to fetch a larger value at the charity auction.

The store owners have put up a series of posters across London appealing for information that will lead to the whereabouts of the stolen sunglasses.

"If you have the glasses in your possession, we will swap them for a pair of Tom Davies sunglasses," reads the message on the posters. "Unless you're one of the thieves, in which case we will happily hand you over to the authorities."

Police have made no arrest in connection with the theft earlier this month. CCTV footage shared with ABC News shows two people smashing in the store's front windows before filling up boxes and bags with the frames snatched from the walls.

"Police were called at 02:13hrs on Wednesday, 9 June to reports of a burglary at a commercial property in Sloane Square, SW1," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. "Officers attended and it was reported that a quantity of sunglasses had been stolen by a group of men who had left before police arrived. Enquiries are ongoing; there have been no arrests."

