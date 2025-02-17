Eight people are injured, according to police.

Delta flight crashes at Toronto airport, all expected to survive

First responders work at the Delta Air Lines plane crash site at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Feb. 17, 2025.

A Delta flight crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday and the plane was seen upside-down on the snow-covered ground.

Eight people are injured, according to Peel Regional Police, whose jurisdiction includes the airport. One person was listed as "critical with non-life-threatening injuries" and seven people suffered moderate to mild injuries, police said.

All 80 passengers and crew on Flight 4819 have been evacuated, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The flight originated in Minneapolis.

What caused the plane to flip and catch fire was not immediately clear but the investigation is already underway, sources told ABC News. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will lead the investigation, the FAA said.

The Toronto Airport is closed until at least 4:30 p.m.

While the cause is unknown, the crash unfolded during blowing snow and strong wind gusts in the region.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.