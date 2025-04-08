Dozens dead after roof collapses at Dominican Republic nightclub

At least 44 people were killed and 160 injured, authorities said.

The death toll has continued to rise after the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed during a concert.

At least 44 people were killed and 160 people injured at the Jet Set nightclub, located in the capital of Santo Domingo, according to the Dominican civil defense.

A search-and-rescue operation was underway in the rubble following the collapse, police said.

The incident happened at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, during a concert by the Dominican merengue singer Rubby Pérez, according to the national police. The roof collapsed within seconds, police said.

"We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub," Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said in a post on social media. "We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families."

The deceased included Montecristi Gov. Nelsy Milagros Cruz Martinez, according to national police and Abinader's office. She was the sister of former MLB star Nelson Cruz, who shared a statement from the Cruz Martinez family on social media that said her "legacy of service and love for others will live forever in our hearts."

Many families gathered at the scene looking for their loved ones who were inside the club, according to DJ Shakirax, who was at the nightclub and shared videos from the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway, police said.

There was a fire in 2023 that damaged part of the nightclub, authorities said.