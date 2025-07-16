The incident occurred in the south of Gaza in the city of Khan Younis.

More than a dozen killed in stampede at Gaza aid site, GHF says

People carry a body as they mourn those killed in an incident on Wednesday while seeking aid in Khan Younis, at Nasser hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 16, 2025.

LONDON -- The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said in a statement on Wednesday that at least 20 people were killed in an incident at one of its aid distribution sites in the southern Gaza Strip.

The GHF said in a post to X that 19 of the dead were "trampled" and another was stabbed, in what it described as a "chaotic and dangerous surge." The GHF blamed "agitators in the crowd" for the stampede.

The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza said that 15 of those killed "died of suffocation as a result of tear gas fired at the starving people and the subsequent stampede." The ministry said at least 21 people were killed in the incident.

People carry a body as they mourn those killed in an incident on Wednesday while seeking aid in Khan Younis, at Nasser hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 16, 2025. Hatem Khaled/Reuters

As of July 13, at least 875 people have been killed in recent weeks while trying to get food in Gaza, according to Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the U.N.'s OHCHR.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.