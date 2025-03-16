Dozens believed dead in North Macedonia nightclub fire

This photograph shows a view of a burnt down nightclub inside which a fire broke out and killed 51 people in Kocani, a town some 100 kilometres east of the capital Skopje, on March 16, 2025.

LONDON and BELGRADE -- Dozens of people are believed to have died in a fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia's southern city of Kocani, local authorities said Sunday.

The Associated Press reported that 51 people were killed and at least 118 hospitalized in the incident, citing Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski's remarks to journalists.

A switchboard operator at the Kocani General Hospital told ABC News, "It's a catastrophic tragedy."

They did not provide any further information on the number or status of the casualties.

Emergency responders operate outside a night club, following a fire resulting in casualties, in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, March 16, 2025. Ognien Teofilovski/Reuters

The manager of the DNK band, which was performing at the nightclub when the fire broke out, told ABC News that the venue had a maximum capacity of 500 to 700 people.

The band, which consists of eight members, was performing at the time of the fire and some of them were among the injured, the manager said.

As more details of the incident emerged, the families of the young people who attended the concert -- some of them underage -- appealed for information on social media, sharing phone numbers and personal details in the hope that those still missing can be found.

The blaze began around 2:35 a.m., Toshkovski said, saying the venue's roof was set on fire by pyrotechnics used by clubbers.

Toshkovski said police arrested one man, but did not give any further details.

This photograph shows a view of a burnt down nightclub inside which a fire broke out and killed 51 people in Kocani, a town some 100 kilometres east of the capital Skopje, on March 16, 2025. Robert Atanasovski/AFP via Getty Images

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski wrote on X, "The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable."

"The government is fully mobilized and will do everything necessary to deal with the consequences and determine the causes of this tragedy," Mickoski added. "In these times of deep sadness, when our hearts are broken with pain due to this terrible tragedy, I call for unity, solidarity, humanity and responsibility."

Among those offering condolences from abroad was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "I wish those who were injured a speedy recovery," he wrote in a post to X. "Ukraine mourns alongside our [North] Macedonian friends on this sad day."

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said his nation was ready "provide any assistance that may be needed."

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said on X that she was "deeply saddened" by the "terrible tragedy."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Somayeh Malekian contributed to this report.