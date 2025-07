Early reports say that as many as 60 people have been killed.

Dozens feared dead after fire rips through shopping mall in Iraq

A fire truck stands next to the wreckage of a five-storey shopping center, after a massive overnight fire killed dozens of people, in al-Kut, Wasit province, Iraq, July 17, 2025.

LONDON -- A fire overnight at a shopping mall in Iraq has killed dozens of people in the city of Kut, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.