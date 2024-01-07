Efforts underway to rescue 5 people trapped in Slovenia cave

Heavy rains caused water levels to rise in the Krizna Jama cave, officials said.

Efforts were underway Sunday to rescue five people who became trapped in a cave in southwestern Slovenia when torrential rains caused water levels to rise in the subterranean labyrinth, cutting off their exit routes, officials said.

A 22-year-old Slovenian man, his parents and two guides became trapped in the Krizna Jama cave on Saturday morning, Sandi Curk, head of the Regional Civil Protection Headquarters for the Notranjska Region, told ABC News.

Curk said heavy rain in the area caused the cave's myriad of lakes to rise, stranding the tour group about 1 1/2 miles from the entrance to the cave.

In this photo taken from video, a rescuer inspects the map of Krizna Jama cave near Grahovo, Slovenia, Jan. 7, 2024. Pop TV via AP

Rescuers, according to Curk, will have to wait until the water level drops to extract the group.

Saturday evening rescue divers located the group and moved them to a safe area where they could set up heated tents, officials told The Associated Press.

In this photo taken from video, rescuers gather outside the Krizna Jama cave near Grahovo, Slovenia, Jan. 7, 2024. Pop TV via AP

Another team of divers set out Sunday to supply the five marooned people with food and drinking water, and check on their psychological state, Curk told ABC News.

Curk said it takes rescuers up to five hours to reach the group.

Rescuers are contending with low visibility inside the cave and near-freezing water temperatures, Curk said.