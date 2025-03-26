Egypt, Saudi Arabia condemn establishment of Israeli agency to 'voluntarily' remove Gazans

The agency, proposed by the Israeli Defense Ministry, was approved last weekend.

The Israeli government approved the establishment of an agency to facilitate the "voluntary" removal of residents from Gaza, drawing condemnation from across the region.

The agency, proposed by the Israeli Defense Ministry, was approved last weekend, but has not been formally established.

"We are working by all means to implement the vision of the U.S. president, and we will allow any Gaza resident who wishes to voluntarily move to a third country to do so," Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

President Donald Trump began to publicly push in February for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza -- a move that some, including the United Nations and U.S. allies like France and Germany, have said would be a violation of international law.

A man talks to others sitting in a vehicle while behind a cloud of smoke erupts from Israeli bombardment on the northern Gaza Strip, in Beit Lahia, on March 25, 2025. Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian man inspects the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, March 25, 2025. Ramadan Abed/Reuters

Despite Trump threatening to pull aid from Egypt and Jordan if they do not agree to take in the Palestinians living in Gaza, both countries remained steadfast in their opposition of the proposal.

The Arab Summit approved a draft proposal for a Gaza reconstruction plan that would not displace the Palestinians living in Gaza earlier this month. Under the proposal, Gaza would be governed by a committee of independent professionals and technocrats for six months until the Palestinian Authority resumes control over the enclave.

Egypt "strongly condemned" the establishment of an agency "tasked with the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip" and the "recognition of 13 new settlements in West Bank," in a statement Monday.

In this March 11, 2024, file photo, Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister Israel Katz listens during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the war in Gaza, at U.N. headquarters. Bebeto Matthews/AP, FILE

"Egypt affirms the denial the bases of the so-called 'voluntary displacement' that Israel claims it is targeting through this agency, stressing that leaving while under fire from strikes and war and the blockade preventing humanitarian aid and usage of starvation as a weapon is considered forced displacement, a crime and violation of international law and international humanitarian law," the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement in Arabic.

Saudi Arabia also condemned the move. The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X Monday: "The Kingdom reiterates its firm rejection of Israel’s continuous violations of international law and international humanitarian law."

Palestinians make their way as they flee their homes, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, March 25, 2025. Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

Palestinians fleeing Israeli bombardment drive vehicles carrying their belongings on a main axis in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 25, 2025. Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

"The Foreign Ministry expresses Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of the Israeli occupation authorities’ announcement on the establishment of an agency that aims to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, as well as the approval of the separation of 13 illegal settlement neighborhoods in the West Bank in preparation for legitimizing them as colonial settlements," the Saudi Arabian ministry added.

The proposal for the new Israeli agency comes days after the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza surpassed 50,000, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. At least 792 people were killed and 1,663 others were injured in Israeli strikes last week alone, after the ceasefire ended between Israel and Hamas, the ministry said.