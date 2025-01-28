Elephant tramples tourist to death at famous national park

Authorities are currently investigating the events that led up to the incident.

LONDON -- An elephant trampled a tourist on safari to death in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, officials said.

In what park officials are calling a “tragic accident,” the tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant near Crocodile River at Malelane Gate which “regrettably resulted in the loss of life,” according to a statement from South African National Parks released on Saturday.

“South African National Parks (SANParks) officials are at the scene to attend to the matter and support the family,” park officials said.

Authorities are currently investigating the events that led up to the incident as well as the circumstances surrounding the death of the tourist.

“Due to the sensitivity of this matter, we appeal to the public to refrain from posting any pictures or videos of the incident and the victim,” officials said.

Authorities have not yet released any information about the tourist who was killed in the incident.

“SANParks Board and Management extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased for the loss of their loved one,” officials said.

The investigation remains open.