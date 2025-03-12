EU announces €26 billion in countermeasures to Trump's steel tariffs

The European Commission “must act to protect consumers," its president said.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addresses European Parliament members on new plans to ramp up defense spending agreed at last week's summit, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.

LONDON -- The European Union responded on Wednesday to the Trump administration's steel tariffs, saying member states would place countermeasures on some €26 billion, or about $28 billion, worth of U.S. goods.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in a statement that the EU "must act to protect consumers and business."

"Tariffs are taxes. They are bad for business, and even worse for consumers," von der Leyen said. "These tariffs are disrupting supply chains. They bring uncertainty for the economy. Jobs are at stake. Prices will go up. In Europe and in the United States."

