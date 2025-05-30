Beef Wellington and death cap mushrooms: Tragic accident or recipe for murder in case gripping Australia

Media crews assemble outside Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court where Erin Patterson is due to attend her trial in Morwell on May 2, 2025. Erin Patterson, 50, is charged with three murders -- the parents and aunt of her estranged husband -- and one attempted murder.

While many Australian families gather for family lunches on weekends across the country, no one expects to die from a beef Wellington served under the pretext of a discussion about your latest medical issues.

But that's exactly what happened to three people in a small town about an hour's drive east from Melbourne in July 2023, when Erin Patterson -- a 50-year-old mother of two -- served death cap mushrooms in a home-cooked meal of beef Wellington.

In a courtroom saga captivating audiences in Australia and beyond, Patterson faces three charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder relating to the toxic lunch she prepared for the relatives of her estranged husband, Simon Patterson -- who himself backed out of the ill-fated lunch in what was likely a life-saving decision.

Patterson has pleaded not guilty as she stands accused of murdering Simon's parents and aunt, with all three victims suffering multiple organ failure that led to their deaths a few days after the lunch. Simon's uncle Ian Wilkinson survived, having spent weeks in the hospital.

Wilkinson later told prosecutors that he and his wife were grateful for the lunch invitation, although they did not understand its purpose.

Patterson's lawyers said the poisoning was a tragic and terrible accident, maintaining Erin's innocence.

In one of the many twists to this fascinating tale of death and cookery, one of the victims said shortly before passing away that the lunch was actually "delicious."

During the trial, now in its fifth week, the prosecution played a video of Patterson’s police interview recorded in August 2023, according to court reports.

A homicide detective said Patterson “expressed surprise” when she found out that some of her guests had died as police searched her property in the wake of the poisonings.

Looking at her computer's search history, investigators found that Patterson looked up a website listing sightings of the poisonous mushroom.

Meanwhile, Australians remain glued to their screens as some obsess over the slowly unfolding proceedings.

The trial is expected to conclude in June and is sure to be well documented, with several podcasts and documentaries capturing every little detail -- and they have no shortage of material.

One juror has already been removed for possible misconduct while a protest interrupted court proceedings on Monday, as accusations that the murder cases had been "rigged" echoed through the court.