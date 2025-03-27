Fire at ski resort hotel in Turkey kills 1, injures 4

The fire reportedly started in the dining area before 5:30 a.m.

At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a fire at a shuttered ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkey on Thursday morning, authorities said.

There were no guests in the Kervansaray Hotel, though staff were present, in the ski resort of Uludag in Turkey’s Bursa province at the time of Thursday’s fire, which authorities said started in the dining area before 5:30 a.m. local time.

The hotel was closed in January following a deadly blaze at the Grand Kartal Hotel in nearby Bolu province.

Videos from the scene showed the Kervansaray Hotel engulfed in flames and smoke. Authorities said the fire has since been brought under control.

"We wish God's mercy upon our deceased citizen, patience for his relatives, and our get well wishes to our citizens affected by the fire," the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality said on X Thursday morning.

