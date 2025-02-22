Hamas prepares for hostage release in Gaza

Two hostages, Tal Shoham, 40, and Avera Mengistu, 39, have already been released

People react as they watch a news coverage, on the day of the release of four hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7 2023 attack, and two others, who entered Gaza around a decade ago and have been held there since, as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 22, 2025.

People react as they watch a news coverage, on the day of the release of four hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7 2023 attack, and two others, who entered Gaza around a decade ago and have been held there since, as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 22, 2025.

People react as they watch a news coverage, on the day of the release of four hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7 2023 attack, and two others, who entered Gaza around a decade ago and have been held there since, as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 22, 2025.

People react as they watch a news coverage, on the day of the release of four hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7 2023 attack, and two others, who entered Gaza around a decade ago and have been held there since, as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 22, 2025.

LONDON -- Hamas is preparing to release a total of six living hostages on Saturday in two separate locations of the Gaza Strip -- the city of Rafah in the south and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the enclave.

Stages were set up in each location on Saturday morning, surrounded by Hamas fighters and crowds of onlookers.

So far, two hostages -- Tal Shoham, 40, and Avera Mengistu, 39 -- have been released following a signing ceremony.

"According to the information communicated by the Red Cross, two hostages were transferred to them, and they are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip," a joint statement from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency said. "The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are due to be transferred to the Red Cross in the near future."

The other four hostages who are expected to be released on Saturday have been identified as Eliya Cohen, 27; Omer Shem Tov, 22; Omer Wenkrat, 23; and Hisham Al-Sayed, 36, according to Israeli officials and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

In exchange for these hostages, Israel is expected to release hundreds of Palestinians from its prisons. Based on previous exchanges, this part usually begins after the hostages are back on Israeli territory.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.