The hostages will be released on Saturday.

Hamas to release 6 more hostages, bodies of 4 others

Hamas will release six more hostages on Saturday and the bodies of four deceased hostages on Thursday, Hamas and Israel confirmed.

Four more dead hostages are expected to be released next week in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, according to Israel.

