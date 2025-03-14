Hamas says it will release American hostage Edan Alexander

Hamas said it will release the bodies of four other dual nationals.

Hamas announced it will release American hostage Edan Alexander and "the bodies of four other dual nationals" after receiving a a proposal from mediators to resume negotiations.

The group responded "responsibly and positively" to the latest ceasefire extension proposal.

The parents of two of the U.S. hostages being held told ABC News they have not heard anything so far, not from the Israeli government or the Trump administration.

Israel accused Hamas of "manipulation and psychological warfare."

A woman holds an image of hostage Edan Alexander in Jerusalem, Oct. 25, 2023. Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images

"While Israel has accepted the Witkoff outline, Hamas remains steadfast in its refusal and has not budged a millimeter," the Israeli Prime Minister's office said. "At the same time, it continues to engage in manipulation and psychological warfare. The Prime Minister will convene the ministerial team on Saturday night to receive a detailed report from the negotiating team, and to decide on the next steps for the release of the hostages."

The second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel has not begun, with ceasefire negotiations ongoing in Doha, Qatar, despite a nearly two-week blockade of aid into Gaza.

In the ceasefire agreement signed earlier this year, Hamas and Israel had agreed to sustain calm, permanent cessation of military operations and all hostilities to be implemented before the exchange of remaining Israeli male hostages, civilians and soldiers for an agreed-upon number of prisoners in Israeli jails and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.