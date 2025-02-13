There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Hamas says it will release hostages as planned on Saturday

A man sits on the rubble of a building amid destruction in al-Mughraqa in the central Gaza Strip, on Feb. 13, 2025.

LONDON -- Hamas said in a statement Thursday it would release the next group of hostages as planned in accordance with its ceasefire agreement with Israel, adding that Egyptian and Qatari mediators had confirmed they will work to "remove obstacles and close gaps."

The next hostage-prisoner exchange is set to take place Saturday, as previously agreed in the current ceasefire deal. There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.