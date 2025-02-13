Hamas says it will release hostages as planned on Saturday

ByMorgan Winsor
February 13, 2025, 6:43 AM

LONDON -- Hamas said in a statement Thursday it would release the next group of hostages as planned in accordance with its ceasefire agreement with Israel, adding that Egyptian and Qatari mediators had confirmed they will work to "remove obstacles and close gaps."

The next hostage-prisoner exchange is set to take place Saturday, as previously agreed in the current ceasefire deal. There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

