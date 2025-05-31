Hamas responds to ceasefire proposal, reiterates demands

The latest proposal was submitted by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

This picture taken from the grounds of the Ahli Arab Hospital, also known as the Maamadani (Baptist) Hospital, shows a cloud of smoke erupting following Israeli bombardment on a building in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City, on May 31, 2025.

Hamas said it has submitted a response to the latest ceasefire proposal by U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff to mediators on Saturday, reiterating its key demands.

Hamas' key demands are "to achieve a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and ensure the continuous flow of humanitarian aid," according to the group.

The group's demands remain the same as in previous ceasefire negotiations.

Hamas said its hostage exchange proposal would involve the release of 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 dead hostages, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinians inspect the rubble following Israeli strikes on the al-Qattaa family home in al-Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City on May 31, 2025. Omar Al-qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli forces have killed at least 60 Palestinians and injured another 284 across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Saturday.

At least 54,381 people in Gaza have been killed and 124,054 have been wounded, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking hundreds hostage. At least 20 hostages remain in Hamas captivity.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that he received Hamas's response to the U.S. proposal, describing it as "completely unacceptable." Witkoff insisted that Hamas agree to the U.S. framework proposal before the talks.

"Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, which we can begin immediately this coming week," Witkoff said in a post on social media.

"That is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days in which half of the living hostages and half of those who are deceased will come home to their families and in which we can have at the proximity talks substantive negotiations in good-faith to try to reach a permanent ceasefire," Witkoff said.

The White House said Thursday that it had submitted an Israeli-approved ceasefire proposal to Hamas.

"I can confirm that Special Envoy Witkoff and the president submitted a cease fire proposal to Hamas that Israel backed and supported. Israel signed off on this proposal before it was sent to Hamas," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.

Israel's defense minister warned Hamas to take the deal or be destroyed.

"The Hamas murderers will now be forced to choose: to accept the terms of the "Witkoff Deal" for the release of the hostages - or to be destroyed," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Friday.

Katz added, "The IDF continues its activity in Gaza with full force, striking and dismantling Hamas outposts, while evacuating the local population from every combat zone and attacking the area from the air, land and sea on an unprecedented scale for maximum protection of our soldiers in preparation for the entry of the forces maneuvering in each area and during the maneuver."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.