Hamas threatens to kill hostages if Israeli attacks resume

Hamas is threatening to kill the remaining hostages if there is "any escalation" of attacks from Israel against Gaza, a Hamas military spokesman said in a statement Thursday.

This comes after President Donald Trump ordered Hamas to release all remaining hostages, dead or alive, or it is "over for you" in a post Wednesday on Truth Social.

Hamas accused Israel of "bullying, stalling, and reckless aggression."

"The enemy's leadership is trying to evade the agreement as the Prime Minister prioritizes political interests over the lives of his captives. The occupier continues to seek an American green light to escalate its aggression against our people," Abu Ubaida, the military spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a recorded message Thursday.

"Israeli threats of war will bring them nothing but failure and will not lead to the release of their captives. We warn the families of Israeli captives that we still hold proof of life for those who remain alive. We are fully prepared for all possible scenarios. Any escalation of aggression against our people will result in the killing of enemy captives," he said.

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip by Palestinian militants since October 2023, lift placards during a rally calling on the government for a deal that would bring all the remaining captives back, outside the prime minister residence in Jerusalem on March 2, 2025. Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Trump threatened Hamas on Wednesday, ordering it to release all remaining hostages, dead and alive, "immediately."

"I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do as I say," Trump threatened in a social media post.

"For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!" Trump wrote.

Trump met with eight released hostages in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

"The President listened intently to their heartbreaking stories," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. "The hostages thanked President Trump for his steadfast efforts to bring all of the hostages home."

There are believed to be up to 24 living hostages remaining in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in remarks at the start of a cabinet meeting on Sunday. Another 35 at least are believed to be dead. Edan Alexander is the last American-Israeli hostage to remain alive in Gaza.