Hamas turns over correct body of hostage Shiri Bibas

Shiri Bibas was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Shiri Bibas, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

Shiri Bibas's body has been returned to Israel after Hamas turned over the wrong body on Thursday.

The body handed over by Hamas on Friday has been identified as that of Shiri Bibas, according to a statement from her family.

"Last night, our Shiri was returned home," the family said in their statement, which also confirmed that the identification was made by Israel’s Institute of Forensic Medicine.

The announcement follows Hamas’ earlier claim that they had transferred her body to the Red Cross.

"Shiri was a wonderful mother to Ariel and Kfir, a loving partner to Yarden, a devoted sister and aunt, and an amazing friend.In this difficult hour, we continue to demand and call for the immediate return of the remaining hostages still in captivity. There is no more important goal. There can be no rehabilitation without them," the family statement continued.

Hamas said it had handed over the remains of four deceased Israeli hostages on Thursday: 32-year-old Shiri Bibas; her two children -- Ariel Bibas, 4, and Kfir Bibas, 8 1/2 months -- and 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz.

After conducting a forensic analysis, Israeli officials positively identified three of the returned bodies as Lifshitz and the Bibas children but said the fourth was not that of their mother nor any other hostage, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed "revenge" over the return of an incorrect body.