Multiple people injured in Hamburg train station stabbing, suspect in custody: Police

The suspect is a 39-year-old woman, police said.

Police officers secure the area at Hamburg's main train station, after several people were injured in a knife attack, in Hamburg, Germany, May 23, 2025.

Police officers secure the area at Hamburg's main train station, after several people were injured in a knife attack, in Hamburg, Germany, May 23, 2025.

Police officers secure the area at Hamburg's main train station, after several people were injured in a knife attack, in Hamburg, Germany, May 23, 2025.

Police officers secure the area at Hamburg's main train station, after several people were injured in a knife attack, in Hamburg, Germany, May 23, 2025.

Multiple people have been injured, including several with life-threatening injuries, in a stabbing attack at a train station in Germany on Friday, police said.

The suspect in the stabbing -- a 39-year-old woman -- has been arrested, police said.

Police officers secure the area at Hamburg's main train station, after several people were injured in a knife attack, in Hamburg, Germany, May 23, 2025. Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

The incident occurred at a train station in Hamburg. A knife was used in the attack, police said.

It is unclear how many people have been injured, Hamburg police said, adding, "However, several people are said to have sustained life-threatening injuries."

Police have not publicly identified the suspect. She is believed to have acted alone, according to Hamburg police, who said they are investigating her background.

Police officers secure the area at Hamburg's main train station, after several people were injured in a knife attack, in Hamburg, Germany, May 23, 2025. Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.