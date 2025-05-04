Houthi missile strikes near Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, injuring 8, Israel says

According to Israeli police, runways are being checked for debris.

A missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis struck near Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday, briefly grounding flights, halting train service and forcing the closure of access roads covered in debris.

"Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in Israel, several attempts were made to intercept the missile launched from Yemen," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. "A fall was identified in the area of Ben Gurion Airport. The incident is under review."

Israeli security forces inspect the site where the Israeli military said a projectile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed in the area of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

The incident marks the first known failure of Israel’s air defences to intercept an incoming missile since the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza in March.

According to Israeli police, runways are being checked for debris, and flights were temporarily suspended.

Trains to and from the airport were halted, and the main access road was closed while crews cleared debris.

Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency services, said in a statement that eight people had been transported with injuries to two local hospitals.