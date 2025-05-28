Hundreds of drones attack Russia with impacts, disruption reported in Moscow

A Ukrainian serviceman stands next to a captured Russian self-propelled howitzer in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine on May 27, 2025.

LONDON -- Hundreds of Ukrainian drones crossed into Russia overnight into Wednesday morning, dozens of which targeted Moscow and again caused disruption to flights in and out of the capital, according to officials there.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces shot down 296 Ukrainian drones over 12 regions -- including the capital Moscow -- during the latest round of long-range strikes.

Moscow Governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Telegram that at least 42 drones were downed over the region. Vorobyov reported damage to three homes in the town of Chekhov around 40 miles south of the capital.

Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport -- one of four international airports in the capital -- also warned travelers of delays due to flight restrictions imposed during the latest drone attack. Recent weeks have seen regular disruptions to Moscow's airports during such strikes.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands next to a captured Russian self-propelled howitzer in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine on May 27, 2025. Andriy Andriyenko/via Reuters

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Counter-Disinformation Center operating as part of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said on Telegram there were "some pretty good hits" during Tuesday night's attack.

Among the targets were the Dubna Machine-Building Plant -- involved in the production of aviation, missile and drone technology, Kovalenko said -- in the city of Dubna, around 70 miles north of Moscow.

Kovalenko said the Technopark ELMA-Zelenograd facility -- which hosts the development of microelectronics, IT, robotics and medical equipment -- was also targeted. The facility "is one of the centers where import substitution of critical components previously imported from the West takes place," Kovalenko said.

ABC News could not immediately verify Kovalenko's claim of successful strikes on the facilities.

Russia continued its own long-range attacks on Ukraine overnight. Ukraine's air force said Moscow launched six missiles and 88 strike drones into the country, of which 71 drones were shot down or otherwise neutralized. The air force said it recorded impacts in eight locations.

The intensity of strikes by both sides have only increased since President Donald Trump's return to office in January, the president having promised to end Russia's war on its neighbor war in 24 hours. Trump has not delivered on that promise, and his frustration appears to have been building in recent weeks with the continued failure of U.S.-led ceasefire efforts.

Trump called Putin "absolutely crazy" in a Sunday social media post, then on Tuesday said Putin "doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!"

The U.S. and Ukraine are now waiting for Russia to deliver its peace memorandum -- a document promised by Putin to Trump during a phone call between the two leaders earlier this month. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Tuesday that Moscow was still working on the document.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on the Russian proposal. "They've already spent over a week on this," he wrote on social media on Tuesday. "They talk a lot about diplomacy. But when, in the midst of all that, there are constant Russian strikes, constant killings, relentless assaults, and even preparations for new offensives."