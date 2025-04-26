The Port of Shahid Rajaee is the most important port in Iran.

Hundreds injured in explosion at Iranian port, officials say

Thick black smoke billows following an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port dock southwest of Bandar Abbas in the Iranian province of Hormozgan, Apr. 26, 2025.

Hundreds of people were injured following an explosion at one Iran's most important ports, according to officials.

The explosion originated in a container at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, according to Iranian state media, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. At least 406 people were injured in the explosion and subsequent fire, according to Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), which cited a spokesperson for Iran's emergency services.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following the explosion. The port plays a key role in trade in the country and is responsible for the vast majority of loading and unloading of goods in Iranian ports.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, said Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, a crisis management official in the area.

Smoke billows following an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port dock southwest of Bandar Abbas in the Iranian province of Hormozgan, Apr. 26, 2025. Iribnews/AFP via Getty Images

It is unclear whether there were fatalities as a result of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.