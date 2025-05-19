IDF announces start of 'Operation Gideon's Chariots' Gaza ground offensive

The operation "eliminated dozens of terrorists," according to the IDF.

The Israeli army raid Balata village, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, and detained one Palestinian during the raid, on May 18, 2025.

The Israeli army raid Balata village, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, and detained one Palestinian during the raid, on May 18, 2025.

The Israeli army raid Balata village, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, and detained one Palestinian during the raid, on May 18, 2025.

The Israeli army raid Balata village, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, and detained one Palestinian during the raid, on May 18, 2025.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the start of a new "extensive ground operation" in Gaza in a statement Sunday.

The announcement comes after intensified airstrikes launched by the Israeli Air Force over the past week.

"IDF troops have begun extensive ground operations throughout northern and southern Gaza as part of Operation 'Gideon's Chariots,'" the IDF announced Sunday morning.

The IDF statement said that "over 670 Hamas terror targets" were struck and "dozens of terrorists" were "eliminated." The statement added that IDF troops had "dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites above and below ground, and are currently being deployed in key positions within Gaza."

The Israeli army raid Balata village, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, and detained one Palestinian during the raid, on May 18, 2025. Anadolu via Getty Images

Over 160 people were killed across Gaza since Saturday, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

At least 3,131 Palestinians have been killed and over 8,600 have been injured since the end of the two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on March 18, the Gaza Ministry of Health previously said.

Conditions on the ground are "getting worse not day by day, but hour by hour" as bombardments intensify and access to emergency care becomes nearly impossible, according to ABC News' Diaa Ostaz, reporting from Khan Younis.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, speaking at the Arab League summit in Baghdad, said he was "alarmed by reported plans by Israel to expand ground operations" and renewed his appeal for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. He also issued one of his strongest statements yet on the crisis in Gaza, calling the situation for Palestinians "beyond description, beyond atrocious & beyond inhumane."

The bodies of those who lost their lives were taken from the morgue of Nasser Hospital for burial after funeral procedures, after attacks carried out by the Israeli army on Khan Yunis in Gaza, on May 18, 2025. Anadolu via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet approved the plans for operation Gideon's Chariots on May 5. The operation will include a "broad attack that includes the displacement of most of the population of the Gaza Strip," an IDF spokesperson said on May 5 when the operation was announced. At the time, an IDF spokesperson said the operation would include a "broad attack that includes the displacement of most of the population of the Gaza Strip."

Israeli forces plan to remain in Gaza after the operation is complete, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on May 7.