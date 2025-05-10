India claims Pakistan is moving troops 'into forward areas'

Supporters of a religious group 'Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Mahaz' take part in a rally to condemn Indian strikes in Pakistan and to show their support with Pakistan Army, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Supporters of a religious group 'Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Mahaz' take part in a rally to condemn Indian strikes in Pakistan and to show their support with Pakistan Army, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, May 10, 2025.

LONDON -- Indian officials said during a press briefing Saturday that Pakistan had attacked 26 locations across India and the Pakistani military had begun moving its troops "into forward areas."

"I have said on numerous earlier occasions, it is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocations and escalations," Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. "In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side. Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of this escalatory and provocative pattern."

Indian Army Col. Sofiya Qureshi said the forward movements of Pakistani troops indicate "offensive intent to further escalate the situation."

"Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness," Qureshi said. "All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded appropriately. Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistan military."

Supporters of a religious group 'Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Mahaz' take part in a rally to condemn Indian strikes in Pakistan and to show their support with Pakistan Army, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, May 10, 2025. K.m. Chaudary/AP

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh denied that Pakistani strikes have caused any damage to India's military infrastructure.

"Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system at Adampur, destruction of airfields at Surat and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, artillery gun positions in Derangyari and Chandigarh ammunitions depot, with heavy damage to other military stations being propagated on social media," Singh said. "India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan."

India and Pakistan have exchanged cross-border fire and strikes for the past several days, with civilian casualties reported on both sides.

Tensions have been rising between the nuclear-armed neighbors since the April 22 attack on Hindu tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which India blamed on Pakistani-backed militants. In response, India on Wednesday launched strikes on both Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir targeting what it called "terrorist infrastructure." Pakistan has denied any involvement in last month's attack and said it is conducting retaliatory strikes on India and Indian-controlled Kashmir.