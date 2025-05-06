Following the strikes, the Indian army said, "Justice is served."

India fires several missiles at 'terrorist infrastructure' in Pakistan, India says

A city view of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administrated Kashmir, May 7, 2025.

India fired several missiles into Pakistan overnight on Tuesday, according to the Pakistani army, which said it has responded from the "air and ground."

The attacks, labeled Operation Sindoor, targeted nine sites of "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Indian Defense Ministry.

The Pakistani army said India attacked Kotli, Muzaffaabad and Bahawalpur. Three people were killed and 12 injured, the Pakistani army said.

In this photo released by the Inter Services Public Relations, a person injured in a suspected Indian missile attack, receives treatment at a hospital in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, May 7, 2025. Inter Services Public Relations via AP

India has blamed Pakistan for a deadly attack in the disputed Kashmir region that occurred in April. The militant attack, known as the Pahalgam incident, left 26 people dead in Indian-held Kashmir.

A city view of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administrated Kashmir, May 7, 2025. Stringer via Reuters

Pakistan said in late April it had credible evidence India intended to carry out military action against Pakistan in the coming days, according to Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.