India also said it targeted Pakistani sites, including an air defence system.

India says it intercepted 'drones and missiles' fired by Pakistan

An Indian paramilitary personnel stands guard near closed shops along a partially deserted street at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar on May 8, 2025.

LONDON -- India claimed on Thursday morning to have intercepted "drones and missiles" fired by Pakistan at a several military targets throughout northern and western India, saying the overnight attack amounted to a bid by Pakistan to "escalate" the conflict between the two countries.

India also said it targeted Pakistani sites, including a Pakistani air defense system at Lahore, which it said it destroyed.

"Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan," the Indian Ministry of Defense said in a statement. "Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan."

A big hole is seen on a rooftop of a house suspected to have been damaged in Indian drone attack as residents, behind, gather near a cordoned off site, where Pakistan's air defense system shot down a suspected Indian drone in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, May 8, 2025. Fareed Khan/AP

India on Tuesday and Wednesday launched aerial attacks on Pakistan, about two weeks after a deadly terror attack in the disputed Kashmir region. India blamed Pakistan for that militant attack, the Pahalgam incident, which left 26 people dead in Indian-held Kashmir. Pakistan denied involvement.

At least 16 people have been killed in India, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had convened on Thursday a meeting of his secretaries to discuss “national preparedness,” a high-level defense discussion that came as his Pakistani counterpart declared that Pakistan had “once again proven its superiority over its enemy.”

The Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday praised the actions of his country's military over the last few days.

"I salute the heads of all three armed forces and every brave soldier," Sharif said, according to his office. "The 240 million people of Pakistan are proud of their armed forces."

