India is blaming Pakistan for a deadly attack in the disputed Kashmir region.

India is planning military action against Pakistan in coming days, Pakistani official says

Policemen stand guard as ambulances carry bodies of tourists killed in a militant attack in Pahalgam, through a narrow street in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 23, 2025.

The threat of a greater conflict between Pakistan and India continues to grow.

"The root cause of tension in the region is the unresolved issue of Kashmir," Ishaq Dar, Pakistani's deputy prime minister, said at a press conference Wednesday where he addressed the growing tensions between the two countries.

India is blaming Pakistan for a deadly attack in the disputed Kashmir region that occurred last week. The militant attack, known as the Pahalgam incident, left 26 people dead in Indian-held Kashmir.

Pakistan has credible evidence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the coming days, Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Wednesday.

There was an exchange of fire between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir border Wednesday, a Pakistani military source told ABC News.

Pakistan is also currently conducting military exercises in various parts of the country, according to the Pakistani military source. The goal of these exercises is to keep Pakistani armed forces in total preparedness for any potential military incursion from India, the source said.

Pakistan "condemns all kinds of terrorism" and Pakistan believes India is "trying to destabilize the region," Dar told reporters. The country is "in contact with the international community to avoid any conflict," he added.

Pakistan is also demanding an "independent and transparent investigation" into the Pahalgam incident, Dar said, and it will respond strongly if there is any incursion from India.